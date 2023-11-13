YARMOUTH – A grill fire reportedly caused some damage to the rear of a house in Yarmouth. Firefighters responded to Grouse Lane sometime after 6:30 PM Sunday. The fire was quickly doused and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Grill fire damages rear of house in Yarmouth
November 12, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Falmouth Woman Mistakenly Delivered $20k in Scratch Tickets
- Cape Symphony Warns of Third-Party Fraudulent Ticket Sellers
- Mashpee Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Killing of Father
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: New Center for APCC Boosting Conservation on Cape
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: Thanksgiving with the Family Table Collaborative
- Cape Cod Hospital Receives Top Grade In Nonprofit’s National Safety Metric
- Cape Symphony To Perform Works Of Mozart
- Town Services Closed for Veterans Day
- Marine Corps Celebrates 248th Birthday with Cape Cod Event
- MassDOT Seeking Names for Snowplows
- Barnstable County Opposes Additional Funds for Joint Base Gun Range
- Yarmouth Voters Approve Accessory Apartment Articles
- Updated: Sewer Pump Station Project Construction Scheduled