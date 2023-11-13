You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Grill fire damages rear of house in Yarmouth

Grill fire damages rear of house in Yarmouth

November 12, 2023

YARMOUTH – A grill fire reportedly caused some damage to the rear of a house in Yarmouth. Firefighters responded to Grouse Lane sometime after 6:30 PM Sunday. The fire was quickly doused and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

