Gusty winds, heavy rains continue to cause problems across the Cape

CAPE COD – Gusty winds and persistent heavy rain have been causing problems across the Cape.

Bourne Police reported this tree and wires down on Shore Road. Meanwhile, Eastham Police reported flooding along Old Orchard Road. Eversource crews continue to work scattered outages from falling tree limbs. As of 11 AM, about 200 customers were out in Mashpee, with 100 each in Cotuit and Wellfleet.

A NWS spotter reported 6.34 inches of rain in South Chatham. As of 600 AM Cape & Islands Ham Radio WX Net rain totals since the event start on Thursday relayed to NWS were Brewster, MA: 5.34″, Pocasset, MA: 1.57″, West Falmouth, MA: 2.11″, Waqouit, MA: 1.60″, Teaticket, MA: 1.83″, Marstons Mills, MA: 2.25″, Mashpee, MA: 1.62″, Wareham, MA: 1.49″

CWN will continue to update this article as conditions warrant.