Harwich Fire extinguish compost pile fire at transfer station



HARWICH – A little before 10 PM Thursday night, Harwich Fire responded with Harwich Police to the landfill for a reported brush fire.

On arrival companies found the compost pile heavily involved. Extinguishing operations commenced and in a short period of time the fire was knocked down.

Fires in compost piles are deep seated and personnel from the DPW came and assisted with two loaders to help contain the fire.

A plan was developed to contain the fire, eliminate most of the heavy pockets of fire, and then return during daylight hours to tear apart the fire and completely extinguish it.

Companies left the scene around midnight.

At approximately 5 AM, the fire flared up again and fire and DPW personnel returned to the scene and wet down the entire area of burning debris in the pile. Companies were on scene until 8 AM, and left just as the transfer station opened, limiting any impact on normal operations.