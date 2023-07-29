You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich man facing OUI 2nd offense charge

Harwich man facing OUI 2nd offense charge

July 28, 2023


HARWICHFrom Harwich Police: On July 27, the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center began receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a vehicle that was driving erratically on Pleasant Bay Road.

Harwich Police Officers were dispatched and began searching the area for the vehicle. Lieutenant Adam Hutton located the vehicle on the side of Bay Road near Church Street.

A roadside investigation led to the arrest of a 49-year-old male resident of Harwich for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol 2nd Offense and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

We would like to thank those who called 911 and provided us with important information that assisted us in locating the subject before he could endanger himself or other drivers or pedestrians.

