Harwich Police announce promotions, schedule change of command ceremony

HARWICH – Harwich Police Chief Kevin Considine announced that on Monday June 24th at the Select Board meeting, the following were approved for appointment to their new ranks effective July 3rd.

Lt. Adam Hutton to be promoted to Deputy Chief of Police:

Adam began his career with the Harwich Police Department in 1994 as a Summer Special Officer. He became a full-time officer in 1998 and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2008 then to Lieutenant in 2019. Adam holds a master’s degree from Anna Maria College.

As a Patrol Sergeant, Adam supervised a number of Special Operations Units to include bike patrol, motorcycle unit and ATV unit. Adam also served as the Administrative Lieutenant and most recently has been assigned as the Operations Lieutenant overseeing all patrol related functions of the department.

Sergeant Amy Walinski to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant:

Amy began her career with the Harwich Police in 2007 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2019. Once promoted to Sergeant, Amy has done an exemplary job overseeing the hiring process which involves recruitment, interviewing and background investigation and police academy liaisons and field training. Amy has also taken an active role in outreach involving mental health, domestic violence and elder affairs. Amy holds a master’s degree from Curry College.

Officer Brendan Brickley to be promoted to the rank of Sergeant:

Brendan began his career with the Harwich Police in 2013. Since joining the department Brendan has been deeply involved with numerous community policing initiatives as well as taking an active role in mental health outreach in the community. Brendan has served as a field training officer and Officer in Charge (OIC) and is currently a member of the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council SWAT team. Brendan holds a master’s degree from Boston University.

Chief Considine would like to congratulate all who were promoted!

A Change of Command Ceremony and Promotional Ceremony will be held on July 2nd. Chief David J. Guillemette will officially pass command to incoming Chief Kevin N. Considine. The event will take place on Tuesday July 2nd at 10 AM at the Monomoy Regional High School auditorium. Attendees are asked to enter the rear of the building.



Pictured here Left to Right, Lt. Hutton, Sgt. Walinski and Deputy Chief Considine. Not pictured is Officer Brickley who unfortunately could not join that evening.