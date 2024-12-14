Video: Harwich Police investigating unmanned drone activity in town



HARWICH – From Harwich Police Chief Kevin Considine: On Thursday December 12th, a resident of Harwich called to report unknown drone activity over her house. The residence reported going outside around 9 PM where she observed 10-15 drones. The residence could hear the drones but stated they were very bright, and she observed them for over an hour.

That same night around 6 PM, an off-duty Harwich officer also noticed similar drone activity near the Public Safety Complex on Sisson Road.

We have forwarded all the information we have received to the Boston FBI and Massachusetts State Police. We will continue to work with our State and Federal partners.

These drones are similar to the ones reported over the last couple of weeks in New Jersey, New York and more recently Connecticut.

Video via Cape Cod Incidents:

