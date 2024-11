WORCESTER, MA – Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, Secretary of Public Safety & Security Terrence Reidy, and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine recognized outstanding acts of bravery, heroism and service today at the 35th annual Firefighter of the Year Awards ceremony.

Over the past several weeks, Massachusetts residents have seen firefighters heroically working to protect their communities from an unprecedented wildfire season,” said Governor Healey. “But the truth is that our firefighters demonstrate brave action, selfless compassion and deep commitment to their cities and towns every single day. The Firefighter of the Year Awards are a way to celebrate the heroes who never hesitate to answer a call for help.”

“The powerful stories behind these awards remind us of the danger that Massachusetts firefighters encounter every time they go to work,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “No matter what new challenge or unexpected hazard arises, they are always there to help. We know the sacrifices they and their loved ones make to perform this difficult, dangerous work, and we are deeply grateful.”

“The Firefighter of the Year Awards honor the extraordinary bravery and dedication of our firefighters, who protect and serve Massachusetts communities with unmatched skill and selflessness,” said Secretary Reidy. “These honorees exemplify the courage and professionalism that define the fire service. On behalf of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, I extend heartfelt gratitude to these heroes and their families for their remarkable service and sacrifice.”

“Being a firefighter isn’t just a job – it’s a calling,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “It takes us to classrooms and senior centers. It puts us on ladders, ropes, hose lines, and rescue boats. The dozens of scenarios behind this year’s awards reflect the depth and variety of the fire service mission. And the recipients all reflect extraordinary courage and determination to serve others regardless of the danger to themselves.”

This year’s awards were presented to 139 firefighters from 22 communities across Massachusetts. They reflect individual, group, and off-duty responses at two dozen emergency scenes and included four individual citations for meritorious conduct, 18 group citations, and 15 Medals of Valor. Three firefighters were recognized for outstanding community service, and one was honored for a 35-year career in fire prevention, protection, and education.

Locally, this year’s award recipients include:

Barnstable Fire Department

Norman Knight Award for Excellence in Community Service

Captain Brian Tyson



Captain Tyson is a passionate advocate for fire safety and especially for Youth Firesetting Prevention & Intervention, or YFPI. In addition to leading the Barnstable Fire Department’s public education program, he has taken a leadership role in building a YFPI infrastructure across Cape Cod that involves all local fire departments, educators, mental health providers, and the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office. By building relationships, pooling resources, and supporting effective programming, he has truly

strengthened the region’s YFPI capabilities and benefited at-risk youth and their families.

Cotuit Fire Department

Norman Knight Award for Excellence in Community Service

Firefighter/Paramedic Christian Gardiner

Firefighter/Paramedic Brian Lee

Firefighters Gardiner and Lee spearheaded and run the Reassurance Program, a community wellness project for Cotuit’s senior citizens. They meet with participants to conduct home safety assessments that include inspecting smoke and CO alarms, installing Knox boxes, and reducing slip, fall, and fire hazards. The program also has a dedicated phone line for daily check-ins. When one of the participants missed their check-in call this past January and didn’t respond to a follow-up, a Cotuit unit was dispatched to the home for a well-being check. They found the resident unresponsive and immediately began patient care. The resident was transported, treated, and ultimately returned home – the direct result of a vital new program started by these two community heroes.

Falmouth Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Chief Timothy Smith

Deputy Chief Scott Thrasher

Deputy Chief Chad Absten

Captain Ryan Gavin

Lieutenant Christopher Brown

Lieutenant Jeffry Waggett

Lieutenant Benjamin Wellington

Firefighter Nathan Desrochers

Firefighter Jake Hanafin

Firefighter Randy Koslowsky

Firefighter Barry Lima, Jr.

Firefighter Daniel Lopes, Jr.

Firefighter Christopher McEntee

Firefighter Jeffrey Meau

Firefighter Stephanie Melanson

Firefighter Dallas O’Brien

Firefighter Mackenzie Wyman

Firefighter Nicholas Zimmerman

Medal of Valor

Lieutenant Timothy Bailey

Firefighter Damian Boyar

Firefighter Casey Reed

On the afternoon of December 17, 2023, the Falmouth Fire Department responded to a report of smoke showing at a vacation home on Rivers Edge Road that had been closed for the season. Engine 25 was first on scene and confirmed a moderate smoke condition. What they didn’t see was the roiling fire in the basement that had already damaged and weakened the structure.

Lt. Bailey and Firefighters Boyar and Reed began stretching a hose line through the front door when suddenly, and without warning, the floor collapsed, and Lt. Bailey plunged through to the basement. Firefighter Reed, just a few steps behind him, immediately called a mayday. He opened the nozzle to a fog pattern and pushed the line through the floor to shield Lt. Bailey from smoke and flames in the basement.

Rescuing the Lieutenant was the urgent priority, and despite the risk to themselves the crew held their position to try placing a ladder to access the basement and rescue him.

Meanwhile, Chief Smith, Deputy Thrasher, and others forced entry through a bulkhead into the basement where they encountered heavy, blinding smoke. The Rapid Intervention Team fought against these nearzero-visibility conditions and located Lt. Bailey badly injured but making a heroic effort to self-extricate.

They assisted him out of the basement, through the bulkhead, and into a waiting stokes basket. Lt. Bailey was flown by Med Flight to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was treated for severe traumatic injuries. Two other firefighters were also hospitalized, but every firefighter who entered the structure that day survived — thanks to the heroism, teamwork, and split-second decisive action of everyone on the fireground.

Hyannis Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Firefighter Theodore Duchesney

Firefighter Andrew Hennessy

Firefighter/Paramedic Brendan Macdonald

On June 7, 2024 Hyannis Tower 1 was returning from a public education stop at an elementary school when they were dispatched to an explosion and structure fire at a garage on Ferndoc Street. While en route, they were informed that a person was trapped inside. On arrival, they observed thick black smoke and fire showing. They knew that other companies were still minutes away. Without the protection of a hose line, Firefighters Duchesney, Hennessy, and Macdonald entered the building without any hesitation in search of the victim. They quickly found him and removed him from the structure just as other crews arrived. The victim, badly burned and covered in waste oil, was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries

Hyannis Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Firefighter Chester Coggeshall

Firefighter Jeffrey Erving

Firefighters Coggeshall and Erving are members of the department’s dive team. On the night of September 25, 2023, they heard a radio call for a car submerged in the water in nearby Yarmouth and geared up in preparation. Sure enough, area dive teams were requested and they were first on the scene. They quickly learned that a woman was trapped inside the vehicle about 200’ out in the waters off Bayview Beach.

It was nearly 11 PM, and both firefighters entered the water in a heavy current with limited visibility, swimming out to the estimated location of the victim’s vehicle. Firefighter Coggeshall kept in contact with Firefighter Erving as he descended approximately 15 feet to the sea floor. He found the vehicle quickly but the door was jammed into the silt. While trying to open it, Firefighter Erving became entangled with the vehicle. Not wanting to lose the vehicle while there was a chance of saving the occupant, he released his tether, untangled it, and re-tethered. He was then able to open the vehicle and bring the victim to the water’s surface. Both firefighters brought her to shore for transport by EMS. Tragically, the victim had been in cardiac arrest while in the vehicle and later passed away.