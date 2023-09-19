Howard boat yard owner accused of sexual assault and held on dangerousness



BARNSTABLE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that 57-year-old Peter Eastman of Barnstable, was arraigned in the Barnstable District Court on September 11, 2023, on charges of Rape, and 2 counts of Indecent Assault & Battery on Person 14 or over.

During that arraignment Mr. Eastman’s bail on a separate pending matter was revoked and Mr. Eastman was held without bail. Those pending matters include multiple charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, violation of a restraining order, and multiple counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device.

On Tuesday September 19, 2023, Peter Eastman appeared in the Barnstable District Court. The Commonwealth’s motion to hold Mr. Eastman without bail was allowed by the court on the previous assault charges. There was a motion by the Commonwealth to hold Mr. Eastman on dangerousness on the sexual assault case. The court revoked Mr. Eastman’s bail on his previous pending case and held him on Dangerousness. He is due back in the Barnstable District Court on September 25, 2023, for status review.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office will not be making any additional comments regarding the pending charges relating to Mr. Eastman at this time.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.