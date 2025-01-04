Leaders helping leaders network features Yarmouth Police Officer for buying gifts for every single student at elementary school



YARMOUTH – Via Yarmouuth Police: This week, Leaders Helping Leaders Network is featuring Jefferson Willis with Yarmouth PD in Massachusetts:

In the words of the principal at Station Avenue Elementary School, “Officer Willis has been a continual positive presence for our building.”

At the start of the school year, there was a kindergarten student who was having a hard time adjusting to school. Officer Willis would stop by just to check on him and would take him on mini breaks walking around the halls just trying to connect with him and make him feel more comfortable.

Officer Willis also joined the School Counsel and goes in on his days off to participate.

He also volunteered to do a “Shop with a Cop” event for two students at the school. The kids that were selected for the event have a very hard home life. They could not contain their excitement for that particular day in the weeks leading up to it. When the day came, he had donuts waiting for them in the car and the look on the children’s faces was priceless.

Another positive thing Officer Willis has done for the school is stopping by with a nicely packaged gift for every single student. The principal said, “I have been in education for 17 years and I have never seen someone take the effort, time, and initiative to do something for an entire school. We have over 400 students and he admitted he was up until 2am. He shared that he had very special Christmases as a child and that he can sleep better knowing every kid would have something to open.”

Wow. What incredible stories of pure, genuine kindness and what it means to go above and beyond in whatever position you are in. You are a true Servant Officer, Jefferson! You are making a difference for those children, that school, and your community. What more could they ask for in an officer?! Keep up the amazing work and service! They are extremely lucky to have you.