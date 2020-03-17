You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Local FDs warn of dangers of mixing chemicals when cleaning

Local FDs warn of dangers of mixing chemicals when cleaning

March 16, 2020

CAPE COD – Since it has been more difficult to purchase cleaning supplies over the last couple of weeks local fire departments would like to remind you that mixing certain cleaning chemicals together can be extremely dangerous. Mixing chemicals can cause serious illness, injury or even death. We are all trying to protect ourselves but please take these warnings seriously if you have any of these products.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 