CAPE COD – Since it has been more difficult to purchase cleaning supplies over the last couple of weeks local fire departments would like to remind you that mixing certain cleaning chemicals together can be extremely dangerous. Mixing chemicals can cause serious illness, injury or even death. We are all trying to protect ourselves but please take these warnings seriously if you have any of these products.
Local FDs warn of dangers of mixing chemicals when cleaning
March 16, 2020
