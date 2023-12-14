BREWSTER – A man was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly falling off some scaffolding at a construction site in Brewster. The incident happened about 2:30 PM Thursday at a Latham Centers property on Main Street (Route 6A) that was formerly the New England Fire and History Museum. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet the helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after construction accident in Brewster
December 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
