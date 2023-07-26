SANDWICH – A man suffered serious injuries after reportedly falling about 20 feet from a ladder in Sandwich. It happened sometime after 10:30 AM Wednesday on Sheepmeadow Lane. The victim was taken to the Henry T. Wing School on Water Street to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Sandwich
July 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
