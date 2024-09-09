SAGAMORE BEACH – From Bourne Police: At approximately 1:27 PM Monday, Bourne Police and Bourne Fire/Rescue were dispatched to a marsh off Vineyard Cir. for a report of a person on foot stuck in the marsh. Officers and paramedics located a 41-year-old male in thick brush, in an area not typically traveled. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Bourne Police is unable to confirm how long the person was in the marsh. The incident is currently under investigation.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN
Man rescued after getting stuck in marsh in Sagamore Beach
September 9, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
