Man rescued after getting stuck in marsh in Sagamore Beach





SAGAMORE BEACH – From Bourne Police: At approximately 1:27 PM Monday, Bourne Police and Bourne Fire/Rescue were dispatched to a marsh off Vineyard Cir. for a report of a person on foot stuck in the marsh. Officers and paramedics located a 41-year-old male in thick brush, in an area not typically traveled. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Bourne Police is unable to confirm how long the person was in the marsh. The incident is currently under investigation.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN