New details: Man seriously injured in construction accident in Orleans

ORLEANS – A man was seriously injured after reportedly being pinned by the boom of a front end loader. The incident happened at F.L. Quinn Construction on Overland Way sometime after 4:30 PM Friday. Firefighters worked to extricate the victim. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at the Nauset Regional Middle School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.



Orleans Fire-Rescue tell CWN that on Friday December 22 at 4:40 PM, a 911 call was received for a person trapped under a piece of heavy machinery at a local construction company. Within 5 minutes Orleans Police Department, Ambulance 173, and Engine 175 arrived and found a man pinned under a large loader bucket. Immediately, crews worked to stabilize the vehicle and render care to the patient. Brewster Fire Department was special called to respond with their rescue engine. Also, Boston MedFlight was requested. During the 20 minute extrication in which the bucket was carefully lifted off the patient, firefighter/paramedics took care of injuries, started IV fluids and gave pain management medications all while working under the vehicle that was leaking hydraulic oil. The patient was removed and transported by ambulance to the Nauset Regional Middle School field to meet the helicopter for transport to a Boston trauma center. This type of incident highlights the importance of teamwork and training.

Photos by Orleans Fire-Rescue/CWN

