You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man transported to trauma center after accident involving saw in Falmouth

Man transported to trauma center after accident involving saw in Falmouth

November 3, 2023

FALMOUTH – A man was injured while using a power saw in Falmouth early Friday afternoon. The victim reportedly severed several fingers. It happened at a work site at 615 Quaker Rd. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center in Providence. CWN has learned the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 