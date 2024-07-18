Mashpee man convicted in 2019 robbery and assault in Hyannis



HYANNIS – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois today announced that Lawrence Bland, 60 years old, of Mashpee, was found guilty after a jury trial in the Barnstable Superior Court for his role relating to the assaults and robbery of two individuals in the town of Barnstable.

After pending in court for approximately five years and several motions before the court, Lawrence Bland was found guilty by a Barnstable County jury, on Monday July 15, 2024. Mr. Bland was convicted on the charges of Kidnapping (x2), Masked & Armed Robbery (x2), Assault w/dangerous weapon (x2), Assault, Larceny of Property over $1,200, and Larceny from a Building.

On June 8, 2019, at approximately 11:32 PM, Barnstable Police Department were dispatched to a business in the area of West Main Street Hyannis. Upon arrival the Barnstable Polie Department engaged with three individuals ranging from the ages of 17 to 21 years old. It was reported that when the individuals were closing up the business for the night, they were approached by a large, masked male who brandished a small blade knife. The business owner called 911 while watching the robbery via surveillance cameras. One of the individuals fled upon seeing the knife Mr. Bland wielded. Mr. Bland backed the individuals into the property at knife point. Once inside the business Mr. Bland ordered one of the victims to open the safe and give him all the money. Upon doing so, money from the safe was given to Mr. Bland. Once Mr. Bland retrieved the bags of money, he exited through the rear door. Mr. Bland was identified through surveillance video footage obtained by the Barnstable Police Department. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Barnstable Police Department. Assistant District Attorneys Michael Giardino, Molly Finn, and victim/ witness assistant Deborah McCoy prosecuted the case for the Commonwealth.

Lawrence Bland was sentenced on July 18, 2024, to 5 years committed to State Prison, time served deemed served on one of the assault w/dangerous weapon charges. On the Masked Armed Robbery charges Mr. Bland was sentenced to an additional 12.5- 15 years in State Prison, which starts on today’s day, total time sentenced 17.5-20 years, followed by 5 years’ probation upon release. Mr. Bland was sentenced by the Barnstable Superior Court.