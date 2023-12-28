Mashpee man held on dangerousness for trafficking heroin



MASHPEE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced that on December 27, 2023, Jarran Watkins, 36-years-old, of Mashpee, was held without bail on dangerousness in the Falmouth District Court on charges of

Trafficking in 200 grams or more heroin/ morphine/ opium/ fentanyl and possess ammunition without FID card. On December 19, 2023, at approximately 2:46 PM, members of the DEA Cape Cod Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at two properties located in the town of Mashpee. The target of that search warrant was Jarran Watkins. As a result of the execution of the search warrant a large amount of money was found inside one of the properties. Inside the second property searched was a large quantity of narcotics including approximately 222 grams of a brownish powdery substance believed to be fentanyl found at that residence. Jarran Watkins was also found to be in possession of rounds of ammunition. Mr. Watkins does not possess a license to carry or license to possess ammunition.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Federal Drug Task Force and resulted in a search warrant affidavit authored by Det. Sullivan of the Dennis Police Department. Deputies from the Barnstable Sheriff’s Department, along with members of Bourne, Sandwich, Yarmouth, Dennis, Massachusetts State Police, and Barnstable Police Departments actively participated in this investigation. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino. Mr. Watkins is due back in the Falmouth District Court on January 23, 2024, for a Probable Cause Hearing.

District Attorney Galibois would like to recognize the dedication and collaboration of all law enforcement agencies involved in the search and apprehension of Mr. Watkins that resulted in these charges.

Due to the nature of this matter the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, will make no further comment on the charges pending against Mr. Watkins at this time.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.