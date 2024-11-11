Mashpee Police seek witnesses to assault and battery at Mashpee Commons



MASHPEE – The Mashpee Police Department is looking to speak with any potential witnesses to an assault and battery that occurred at the Mashpee Commons on Saturday, November 02, 2024, at approximately 3:05 PM. This incident occurred in the middle of the Mashpee Commons parking lot that is located west of Steeple Street and just south of Falmouth Road.

It has come to the attention of investigators that there were parties who attempted to come to the aid of the victim and someone that may have witnessed this event, but had left the area before officers could speak with them. If you or someone you know witnessed this incident please contact Det. Koch @ 508-539-1480 ext. 7239