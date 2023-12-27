MASHPEE – A two vehicle side impact crash was reported in Mashpee sometime after 6 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road at Trinity Place. The damage forced firefighters to use the Jaws of Life to free two occupants from one on the vehicles. Both were transported to hospitals for evaluation. Evening commuter traffic was backed up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Mashpee traffic crash requires Jaws of Life and jams traffic on Route 28
December 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Yarmouth Proposes New Town Seal
- Name a Snowplow Contest Crowns Winners
- Mass. AG Co-Signs Letter on Immigration Changes
- Climate Ambassador Program Growing on Cape Cod
- Cape Symphony Welcomes New Member To Its Board Of Trustees
- Federal Funding Not Approved for Machine Gun Range on Cape
- Owen Fletcher Running for State Representative
- Cape Cod Regional Technical High School District Among Six Programs Receiving Workforce Grants
- Harwich Planning Committee Seeks Feedback on Survey
- Housing Assistance Corporation And Brewster Announce Lottery For Affordable Home
- National Grid Donates $115,000 for Fuel Assistance
- USDA Issues Permit for Santa’s Reindeer to Enter the U.S.
- Video Report: Steamship Authority Consultant Says Their IT Systems Are Outdated