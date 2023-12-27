You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee traffic crash requires Jaws of Life and jams traffic on Route 28

December 27, 2023

MASHPEE – A two vehicle side impact crash was reported in Mashpee sometime after 6 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road at Trinity Place. The damage forced firefighters to use the Jaws of Life to free two occupants from one on the vehicles. Both were transported to hospitals for evaluation. Evening commuter traffic was backed up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

