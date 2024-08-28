Updated: Four month long investigation leads to drug, weapon charges against Falmouth man



FALMOUTH – Upon executing a search warrant on a safe owned by Kane Washington subsequent to his arrest, investigators recovered a “ghost gun” (manufactured illegally with no serial number), 5 high capacity magazines, approximately 150 rounds of ammunition, and approximately $55,000 in cash.

Mr. Washington was arrested yesterday after a 4 month long investigation, and is being charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, charges related to the items found in his safe, and other related charges.

This investigation was the product of collaboration between the Falmouth Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Cape Cod Drug Enforcement Agency office.

