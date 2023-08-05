You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcycle crash injuries one seriously, closes section of Route 132

HYANNIS – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in Hyannis shortly before 1 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Iyannough (Route 132) Road by Tracy Volkswagen. The Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Lexus sedan appeared to have collided head-on with another vehicle. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was rushed by ambulance to an off-Cape trauma center. Route 132 was closed by the Cape Cod Mall and traffic was rerouted around the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

