MSP Bomb Squad called after unexploded illegal fireworks discovered on Yarmouth beach

YARMOUTH – On Tuesday June 18, 2024 at approximately 0930 the Yarmouth Fire Department received a call from a concerned citizen that was walking windmill beach, off River st in South Yarmouth. The caller had found fireworks which were left on the beach. They also expressed concern that some of the fireworks had not ignited. Fire Prevention Officers Lt. Bearse and Lt. Enright responded to the beach and discovered illegal fireworks on the beach and confirmed some of the fireworks had not ignited. The State Police Bomb squad was notified and dispatched a bomb technician to the scene to secure the ordinance. The Fire Department would like to take this example as a reminder to everyone that fireworks are illegal in the state of Massachusetts, unless you are a licensed professional with proper permits.