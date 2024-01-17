WEST BARNSTABLE – A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in West Barnstable shortly before 8 AM Wednesday. The crash happened eastbound about a half mile before Route 149 (Exit 65). A tractor-trailer and 4 or 5 cars were reportedly involved. Two ambulances were requested to the scene. Eastbound traffic was reported at a standstill and motorists should seek alternate routes such as Route 6A.
Multi-vehicle crash closes Route 6 eastbound before Route 149 in West Barnstable
January 17, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
