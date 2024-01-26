You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 6 in West Barnstable

Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 6 in West Barnstable

January 26, 2024

WEST BARNSTABLE – A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in West Barnstable. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 AM on the eastbound side about a mile past Route 149 (Exit 65). No serious injuries were reported. Traffic delays were reported in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

