WEST BARNSTABLE – A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in West Barnstable. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 AM on the eastbound side about a mile past Route 149 (Exit 65). No serious injuries were reported. Traffic delays were reported in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 6 in West Barnstable
January 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
