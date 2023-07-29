HYANNIS – Emergency officials rushed to Veterans Beach on Ocean Street in Hyannis around 11:30 AM Saturday for a report of a possible drowning. Lifeguards had pulled the victim from the water and were performing CPR. The victim was rushed by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Near drowning reported at Hyannis beach
July 29, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
