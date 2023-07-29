You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Near drowning reported at Hyannis beach

Near drowning reported at Hyannis beach

July 29, 2023

HYANNIS – Emergency officials rushed to Veterans Beach on Ocean Street in Hyannis around 11:30 AM Saturday for a report of a possible drowning. Lifeguards had pulled the victim from the water and were performing CPR. The victim was rushed by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 