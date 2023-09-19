New YPD officers graduate police academy



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Last Friday, new Yarmouth Police Officers Elizabeth Scott and Joshua Barber graduated the Fitchburg State University Police Academy’s 6th Recruit Officer Class. At the graduation, Officer Scott was awarded the Academic Achievement Award and Officer Barber received the Physical Training Achievement Award.

The Police Program at Fitchburg State University is the only model of its kind in the country. The school partners with, and is authorized by, the Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Committee (MPTC) to combine higher education and police training.

Students obtain a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and then an MPTC certification to become a full-time Massachusetts municipal police officer.

The Fitchburg State Academy is about 3-4 weeks shorter than a traditional academy because about one-quarter of the MPTC recruit curriculum is embedded in the undergraduate coursework. These courses are taught by MPTC-certified instructors.

(Award photos courtesy of Fitchburg State University)

