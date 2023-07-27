Oak Bluffs man already wanted for drug charges now facing new charges

OAK BLUFFS – On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Oak Bluffs Police were aware that a warrant issued for Michael J. Pacheco, 36, of Oak Bluffs, for Distributing a Class A Substance (Fentanyl) and Trafficking in a class B substance (Cocaine). Mr. Pacheco has been out on bail and he was recently indicted into the Edgartown Superior Court on his open drug case.

An Oak Bluffs Police Detective began surveillance of Pacheco’s Circuit Avenue apartment building on the morning of the 26th. Just after 11:00 a.m., the Detective observed Pacheco exit his apartment building.

The Detective approached Pacheco in attempt to place him under arrest on the active arrest warrant, when Pacheco recognized the Detective and began to run. Pacheco ran into a Circuit Avenue restaurant where there were patrons eating. The Detective pursued, and a struggle ensued inside the restaurant as the Detective attempted to take Pacheco into custody.

The struggle continued through a side door of the restaurant and went back outside. The Detective continued to try and take Pacheco into custody. When the Detective went to call for back-up on his police radio, Pacheco broke free and ran towards the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association. The Detective pursued again and ultimately was able to apprehend Pacheco and place him under arrest.

Pacheco was found to be in possession of drugs (Fentanyl and Cocaine), and during an interview he made statements indicating he was preparing to distribute said drugs.

As a result of this incident, Michael Pacheco was placed under arrest for the following:

1. Arrest Warrant

New Charges:

1. Possession with intent to distribute a class A substance (Fentanyl)

2. Possession with intent to distribute a class B substance (cocaine)

3. Disorderly Conduct

4. Resisting Arrest

Pacheco was arraigned yesterday by the Edgartown District Court. His bail has been revoked until July 31, 2023.

All defendants are deemed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.