You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Oak bluffs man indicted for rape and kidnapping in 2022 incident

Oak bluffs man indicted for rape and kidnapping in 2022 incident

June 15, 2023


OAK BLUFFS – District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that Chad Atkinson, 31, of Oak Bluffs, was indicted by a Dukes County Grand Jury on June 12, 2023 on one count each of rape and kidnapping. The indictments pertain to an incident which occurred on September 18, 2022 on Cranberry Acres Way, Tisbury.

Atkinson is scheduled to be arraigned on August 1, 2023 at 9:00 am at the Dukes County Courthouse. The case was investigated by the Tisbury Police Department.

There will be no further information released at this time. DA Galibois reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 