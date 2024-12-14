Oak Bluffs officers lauded for actions after car hits utility pole and rolls over into lake



OAK BLUFFS – From Oak Bluffs Police: At approximately 11:45 PM on 12-12-24, an OBPD officer who was parked in the area of Our Market heard a loud noise consistent with what he believed to be a motor vehicle crash. The officer drove to the area and observed a broken telephone pole and a vehicle overturned in Sunset Lake. The officer requested assistance from other officers and Oak Bluffs Fire/EMS

personnel.

The officer located a 31 year old female on the shoreline and a 35 year old male in the water. The male’s feet were trapped under the vehicle and he was telling officers that his mother was unconscious and in the rear compartment of the vehicle which was submerged in water.

Arriving officers immediately entered the knee deep water to render aid. Officers could not access the unconscious female via the rear doors. The thick mud and near freezing temperatures made their efforts difficult. Officers cut away the air bags and then entered the vehicle.

Officers were able to extricate the female via the rear tailgate. She was brought to shore where the officers observed that she had no pulse and was not breathing. They began lifesaving measures including CPR until they were relieved by arriving OBFD/EMS personnel. OBFD personnel used the Jaws of Life to extricate the male passenger.

All three of the occupants were transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. The 31 year old female was determined to be the operator and suffered minor injuries. The 35 year old male passenger was treated for minor injuries. Both remain hospitalized at MV Hospital as of Friday afternoon.

The 60 year old female, who is the mother of the operator and male passenger, was air lifted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital where she remains in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

Officers were later able to determine that the operator and passengers were coming from an establishment in Edgartown and en route to a residence in Tisbury in a 2023 BMW X5 M series SUV. The initial investigation has led officers to determine that excessive speed and alcohol were contributing factors.

This is an open investigation, therefore no further information will be released at this time. It is anticipated that criminal charges will be filed against the operator.

The Department would like to thank the Fire and EMS Departments and Massachusetts State Police for their support and assistance.