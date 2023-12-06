You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Ocean effect snow causing slippery morning commute

Ocean effect snow causing slippery morning commute

December 6, 2023

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – Ocean effect snow was making for a slippery morning commute. Several minor crashes were reported on the upper Cape. The Bourne Bridge was closed for a short time to allow MassDOT crews to treat it. The bridge is now open but residual delays continue.

Bourne Police/CWN

Bourne Police report to please use caution if driving this AM. The snow overnight has caused the roads to be slick. A minor accident at the East Rotary and a disabled bus on the Bourne Bridge have snarled traffic on Scenic Highway this morning.
Also, please remember… Making a U-turn on scenic Highway is not only very dangerous, it is also illegal. The danger of these U-turns is exasperated by the snowy road conditions, which make it difficult for vehicles to stop when they are not expecting a vehicle that is making a three point turn to be blocking the travel lane.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 