Ocean effect snow causing slippery morning commute

BOURNE – Ocean effect snow was making for a slippery morning commute. Several minor crashes were reported on the upper Cape. The Bourne Bridge was closed for a short time to allow MassDOT crews to treat it. The bridge is now open but residual delays continue.

Bourne Police report to please use caution if driving this AM. The snow overnight has caused the roads to be slick. A minor accident at the East Rotary and a disabled bus on the Bourne Bridge have snarled traffic on Scenic Highway this morning.

Also, please remember… Making a U-turn on scenic Highway is not only very dangerous, it is also illegal. The danger of these U-turns is exasperated by the snowy road conditions, which make it difficult for vehicles to stop when they are not expecting a vehicle that is making a three point turn to be blocking the travel lane.