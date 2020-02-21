You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Ocean effect snowfall apparent cause of crashes on Route 6 in Barnstable

Ocean effect snowfall apparent cause of crashes on Route 6 in Barnstable

February 21, 2020

BARNSTABLE – Multiple crashes were reported on Route 6 between exits 4 and 7 in Barnstable just after 9 AM Friday morning. No serious injuries were reported. Motorists were being advised to slow down and use extra caution. State Police were investigating the crashes.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 