BARNSTABLE – Multiple crashes were reported on Route 6 between exits 4 and 7 in Barnstable just after 9 AM Friday morning. No serious injuries were reported. Motorists were being advised to slow down and use extra caution. State Police were investigating the crashes.
Ocean effect snowfall apparent cause of crashes on Route 6 in Barnstable
February 21, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
