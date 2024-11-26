Officers recognized for efforts at fiery crash scene in Harwich



HARWICH – Monday evening at the Select Board meeting, Chief Considine recognized the the efforts of all of the officers who responded to the motor vehicle crash on November 18.

Officer Tom Griffiths was awarded the Harwich Police Medal of Distinguished Service for his bravery and decisive actions that saved a life at great risk for his personal safety.

Officer Jessica Ferreira was awarded the Harwich Police Medal of Meritorious Service for her extraordinary efforts in helping move victims to safety fearing the vehicle would explode.

The following department members received a Shift Commendation for their teamwork and communication skills.

Officer Mark Holmes

Officer Scott McFarland

Officer Tom Griffiths

Officer Jessica Ferreira

Telecommunicator Diane Nicholson

Chief Considine commended the actions of all of the involved members of the Harwich Police Department and wanted to also thank the Select Board and the citizens of Harwich for their unwavering support.



Top photo by Harwich Police/CWN; lower photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN