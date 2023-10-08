One injured in rollover crash in Wareham

WAREHAM – From Wareham Fire: On Saturday, October 7th around 5:40 P.M., Wareham Fire received a report of a 2 car motor vehicle accident with one vehicle rolled over on its side.

C-2 (A/C Haskell), Engine 1 (Shift 1), and Rescue 1 (call back personnel) responded to the intersection of Cranberry Highway and Carver Road. Upon arrival, it was determined that the driver of the rolled vehicle was trapped inside and quickly extricated by the crew of Engine 1.

All hazards from the vehicles were secured. One person was transported to Tobey Hospital by Wareham EMS Local 2895, traffic was detoured around the accident by Wareham Police Department and Assistant Chief Haskell was incident command.