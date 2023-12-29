You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured as car crashes into woods off Route 6 in West Barnstable

December 28, 2023

WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was injured after their vehicle went off Route 6 into the woods. The crash happened about 7:30 PM Thursday westbound shortly before Route 149 (Exit 65). The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

