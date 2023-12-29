WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was injured after their vehicle went off Route 6 into the woods. The crash happened about 7:30 PM Thursday westbound shortly before Route 149 (Exit 65). The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
One person injured as car crashes into woods off Route 6 in West Barnstable
December 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
