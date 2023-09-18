BARNSTABLE – Shortly after 8:30 AM Monday morning there was a two-vehicle crash at Independence Drive and Attucks Lane in Barnstable Village. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. According to reports, at the time of the crash the traffic light was apparently malfunction and was only flashing. The DPW was called to fix the light.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
One person injured in crash in Barnstable
September 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
