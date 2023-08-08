You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured after bicycle and scooter collide in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – One person was seriously injured in a collision between a bicycle and a scooter in Provincetown. It reportedly happened shortly before 10:30 PM on Commercial Street by Standish Street. One victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The other victim was also evaluated for injuries. The incident is under investigation by Provincetown Police.

