PROVINCETOWN – One person was seriously injured in a collision between a bicycle and a scooter in Provincetown. It reportedly happened shortly before 10:30 PM on Commercial Street by Standish Street. One victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The other victim was also evaluated for injuries. The incident is under investigation by Provincetown Police.
One person seriously injured after bicycle and scooter collide in Provincetown
August 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- DA Reaches Resolution on Latanowich Forfeiture
- Vineyard Wind 1 Expected To Start Providing Energy This Fall
- Art Made From 15K Pounds of Debris From Cuttyhunk Beaches
- Coast Guard Rescues Crew of Sinking Ship Near Nantucket
- Chatham Seeking Sponsors for Benches on Old Colony Rail Trail
- Cape Cod Gateway Airport Developing Microgrid
- Gateway Airport To Host Public Meeting On PFAS Mitigation
- Global Ocean Temperatures Hit New Record
- Spirit Halloween Setting Up at Former Christmas Tree Shops Location
- Mega Millions Jackpot Up to $1.35B, 2nd Largest in Game’s History
- Sunday Journal – From Hyannis to General: Gary Brito’s Army Journey
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Falmouth Town Manager Michael Renshaw Hits Ground Running
- Sunday Journal – New Welcome Center for Heritage Museums and Gardens