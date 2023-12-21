DENNIS – One person was rescued after a fire in Dennis. Firefighters responded to the Dennis Commons Apartments on Main Street (Route 28) about 8:45 PM Wednesday to find smoke coming from an apartment. The fire was determined to be confined to a stove top. The victim removed from the apartment and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Crews ventilated heavy smoke from the unit. Further details were not immediately available.
One person taken to hospital after fire in Dennis
December 20, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
