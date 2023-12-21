You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person taken to hospital after fire in Dennis

One person taken to hospital after fire in Dennis

December 20, 2023

DENNIS – One person was rescued after a fire in Dennis. Firefighters responded to the Dennis Commons Apartments on Main Street (Route 28) about 8:45 PM Wednesday to find smoke coming from an apartment. The fire was determined to be confined to a stove top. The victim removed from the apartment and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Crews ventilated heavy smoke from the unit. Further details were not immediately available.

