Pan-Mass Challenge is this Sunday

August 5, 2023


CAPE COD – The Cape Cod leg of the annual Pan-Mass Challenge is this Sunday. The bike-a-thon raises funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. After spending the night at the Mass Maritime Academy, bicyclist will be off at sunrise riding all the way to Provincetown. Motorists are urged to share the road and follow detours during that time.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

