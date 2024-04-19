You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Hyannis

Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Hyannis

April 19, 2024

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Hyannis just before 11 AM Friday. It happened at the intersection of Bearse’s Way and Pitchers’s Way near the Cumberland Farms. Hyannis rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to respond to Cape Cod Gateway Airport. Due to an extended ETA, the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The driver stayed at the scene and was also evaluated by EMTs. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Heavy traffic delays are likely in the area.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 