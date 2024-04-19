Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Hyannis just before 11 AM Friday. It happened at the intersection of Bearse’s Way and Pitchers’s Way near the Cumberland Farms. Hyannis rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to respond to Cape Cod Gateway Airport. Due to an extended ETA, the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The driver stayed at the scene and was also evaluated by EMTs. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Heavy traffic delays are likely in the area.