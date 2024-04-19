HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Hyannis just before 11 AM Friday. It happened at the intersection of Bearse’s Way and Pitchers’s Way near the Cumberland Farms. Hyannis rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to respond to Cape Cod Gateway Airport. Due to an extended ETA, the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The driver stayed at the scene and was also evaluated by EMTs. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Heavy traffic delays are likely in the area.
Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Hyannis
April 19, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Plymouth Man Charged With Pandemic Fraud Pleads Guilty
- Orleans District Court Closed For Another Week
- Erosion Felt Across Cape as Sandwich Beach Trail Sees Closures
- Barnstable County Provides Bird Flu Warning Before Beach Cleanups
- Overnight Paving Work Scheduled On Route 28
- MassDOT Seeking Feedback On Service Centers
- Joint Base Sewage Plant Has New Operators
- Drought Designation Lifted In Martha’s Vineyard And Nantucket
- National Seashore Announces Spring Infrastructure Projects
- Plymouth Man Arrested And Charged With PPP Fraud
- Yarmouth Migrant Shelter Occupants Being Relocated
- Falmouth Road Work Closes Main Street Thursday
- Town Neck Beach Access Restricted