You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pickup rolls on side on Route 6 in Provincetown

Pickup rolls on side on Route 6 in Provincetown

August 2, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – A single-vehicle crash left a pickup truck on its side in Provincetown. The crash happened sometime after 10:30 PM Wednesday on Route 6 outbound between Conwell Street and Snail Road. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Alcohol is suspected as being a factor in the crash which is under investigation by Provincetown Police.

