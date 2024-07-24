You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Plea deal reached in 2023 fatal boating incident in Dennis

Plea deal reached in 2023 fatal boating incident in Dennis

July 24, 2024

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

Sadie Mauro
Mauro Family/CWN

DENNIS – The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reports that On July 15, 2024, David Sullivan plead guilty to Boat Homicide by Negligence and Person Under 21 in Possession of Alcohol. Judge Callan sentenced Mr. Sullivan to 5 years probation with various conditions. This case stems from a July 21st, 2023 boating crash in the town of Dennis where 17-year-old Sadie Mauro (right) died as a result of her injuries.

The Cape and Island District Attorney’s Office consulted with the victim’s family who supported the Commonwealth’s recommendation of a suspended sentence for 2.5 years with 5 years probation.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Molly Finn and Victim Witness Assistant Deb McCoy.

