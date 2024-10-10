Plymouth Fire Department responds to gas leak at Standish Avenue and Bourne Street

PLYMOUTH – Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department responded to the scene of a gas leak Thursday in the area of Standish Avenue and Bourne Street.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, at approximately 11:43 AM, Plymouth Fire crews responded to the area of Standish Avenue and Bourne Street for a report of a two-inch gas main struck by Eversource workers conducting maintenance in the area.

Upon arrival, firefighters and members of the Plymouth Police Department evacuated a few homes in the immediate area out of an abundance of caution.

As a precaution, the nearby Hedge Elementary School issued a temporary shelter in place for students and staff. The school’s administration conducted an early dismissal for students. At no time were any students, faculty or staff in danger; these were precautionary measures.

Eversource crews have since shut off the flow of gas to the area.

No injuries were reported.

Residents may encounter detours and delays in the area of Standish Avenue and are encouraged to avoid it while crews work to repair the gas main.