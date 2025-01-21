Video: Raging fire tears though condo units in Brewster

BREWSTER – On Tuesday at approximately 1:15 AM, Brewster Fire and Police responded to a reported structure fire on Cherrywood Lane. Upon arrival, police observed flames breaking through the roof of the building. Brewster Fire immediately requested a second alarm to bring in additional manpower.

The fire spread through at least three condominiums in the building. Fire crews remain on the scene, working to extinguish hot spots. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to assist with the investigation. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and the building is believed to have been vacant for the winter.

Video by BSears Media/CWN

