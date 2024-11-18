Reports of smoke hanging across much of Cape Cod traced to massive mill fire in Chelsea and forest fire in Boxford

CAPE COD – Local fire departments across the Cape have been responding to numerous investigations for reports of smoke in the area. Officials say the smoke is emanating from a massive 9-alarm fire at a mill structure on Forbes Street in Chelsea. The fire broke out shortly after 1 AM and could be seen for miles around. No injuries were reported. In addition, there is a large forest fire in the Boxford State Forest involving at least 120 acres that is likely contributing to the smoke wafting across Cape Cod.