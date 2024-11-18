CAPE COD – Local fire departments across the Cape have been responding to numerous investigations for reports of smoke in the area. Officials say the smoke is emanating from a massive 9-alarm fire at a mill structure on Forbes Street in Chelsea. The fire broke out shortly after 1 AM and could be seen for miles around. No injuries were reported. In addition, there is a large forest fire in the Boxford State Forest involving at least 120 acres that is likely contributing to the smoke wafting across Cape Cod.
Reports of smoke hanging across much of Cape Cod traced to massive mill fire in Chelsea and forest fire in Boxford
November 18, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
