“Road rage” suspected in Main Street Orleans collision that sends one to the hospital



ORLEANS – The Orleans Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision on Main Street Friday that resulted in a male being transported to the hospital. The incident happened at approximately 11:30 AM near the Santander Bank at 51 Main Street.

Police say the collision involved a 2017 Subaru Impreza and a 2021 Chevy Silverado. Upon arrival, emergency medical services provided immediate care to a 53-year-old main who was subsequently transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries for treatment. His condition remains unknown at this time. The 43-year-old male operator of the Subaru remained on scene.

Main Street and businesses on Main Street are currently open and were not affected as a result of this collision.

Preliminary information appears to show that this collision was the result of a “road rage” incident. The Orleans Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available. Police ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact them at 508-255-0117 or Orleans Police Officer Brain Beatty at [email protected].