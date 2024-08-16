You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / “Road rage” suspected in Main Street Orleans collision that sends one to the hospital

"Road rage" suspected in Main Street Orleans collision that sends one to the hospital

August 16, 2024


ORLEANS – The Orleans Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision on Main Street Friday that resulted in a male being transported to the hospital. The incident happened at approximately 11:30 AM near the Santander Bank at 51 Main Street.

Police say the collision involved a 2017 Subaru Impreza and a 2021 Chevy Silverado. Upon arrival, emergency medical services provided immediate care to a 53-year-old main who was subsequently transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries for treatment. His condition remains unknown at this time. The 43-year-old male operator of the Subaru remained on scene.

Main Street and businesses on Main Street are currently open and were not affected as a result of this collision.

Preliminary information appears to show that this collision was the result of a “road rage” incident. The Orleans Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available. Police ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact them at 508-255-0117 or Orleans Police Officer Brain Beatty at [email protected].

