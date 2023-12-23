You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash closes Route 6 at Harwich/Dennis line

Rollover crash closes Route 6 at Harwich/Dennis line

December 23, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HARWICH – A vehicle rolled on its roof about 6 AM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound at the Dennis town line before the end of the “alley” section of highway. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped serious injury. The highway was closed while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

