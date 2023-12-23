HARWICH – A vehicle rolled on its roof about 6 AM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound at the Dennis town line before the end of the “alley” section of highway. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped serious injury. The highway was closed while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Rollover crash closes Route 6 at Harwich/Dennis line
December 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
