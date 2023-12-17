FALMOUTH – A rollover crash was reported in Falmouth about 6 PM Sunday. Two vehicles collided on Homestead Lane causing one of them to overturn. No serious injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Rollover crash reported in Falmouth
December 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
