Rollover crash reported in Falmouth

December 17, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

FALMOUTH – A rollover crash was reported in Falmouth about 6 PM Sunday. Two vehicles collided on Homestead Lane causing one of them to overturn. No serious injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

