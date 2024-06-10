Three people injured, one seriously in rollover crash on Route 28 in Bourne





BOURNE – Two vehicles collided in Bourne around 10:45 PM Sunday causing one to overturn. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by the Bay View Campground. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free an occupant. One person was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Two others were taken to Falmouth Hospital. Southbound lanes of Route 28 were blocked due to the crash. Bourne and Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by Bourne Police/CWN