Rollover crash reported on Route 6 in Harwich

July 29, 2023

HARWICH – A traffic crash caused one vehicle to overturn. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 AM Saturday on Route 6 westbound past the Depot Street overpass. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle which ended up in the wood line and was not seriously injured. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays while the scene was worked.

