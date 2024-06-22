Sad update: Body of missing man from Plymouth found

PLYMOUTH – Police Chief Dana Flynn and Fire Chief Neil Foley regret to report that the body of a missing 69-year-old man was located in Plymouth today after a four-day search.

Rodney Riviello of Plymouth was found deceased Saturday afternoon outdoors in Plymouth. He had been missing since Tuesday, June 17, and there was an extensive search for him this week.

The members of the Plymouth Police Department and Plymouth Fire Department offer their sincere condolences to Mr. Riviello’s family and loved ones.

Chief Flynn and Chief Foley would like to thank all of those who assisted in the search effort this week.

No further information is available at this time, however, an update will be provided in the coming days. The Chiefs are asking that the family’s wishes for privacy be respected.